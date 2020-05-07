Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 4,100 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,771.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

