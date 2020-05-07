MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given a C$26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY stock opened at C$21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.60. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.