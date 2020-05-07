MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

MTY stock opened at C$21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$68.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million. Research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

