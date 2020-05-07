MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $546.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

