MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MTY Food Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$21.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.30 million and a PE ratio of 7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.60. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$68.66.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$188.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.4908425 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

