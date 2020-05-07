NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NASDAQ:DKNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

DKNG opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

