National Bank Financial Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$2.50 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.48. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of $259.69 million and a P/E ratio of -51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$677,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,658,612 shares in the company, valued at C$6,314,282.70.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

