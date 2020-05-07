National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$32.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

