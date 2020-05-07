National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Major Shareholder Daniel Asher Purchases 6,580 Shares of Stock

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) major shareholder Daniel Asher bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $12,370.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Daniel Asher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Daniel Asher bought 21,600 shares of National stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $37,368.00.

National stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,644. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.94. National Holdings Co. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.