Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $93.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 288,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $197.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.42. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

