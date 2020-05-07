Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Neenah to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neenah to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NP stock opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. Neenah has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $77.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NP. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

