Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.62. 3,418,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,555. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.19. The company has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

