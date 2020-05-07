New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 34,500 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $2,143,400.00.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $108.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of New Relic by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on New Relic from $108.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

