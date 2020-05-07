New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NYT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 734,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.86. New York Times has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

