Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $234,680.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00.

NEM stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

