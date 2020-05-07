Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,515 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

NEM opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

