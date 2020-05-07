News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.41. News has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in News by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,054 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of News by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after buying an additional 1,506,399 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $10,737,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

