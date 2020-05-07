Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

NXGN opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 144,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

