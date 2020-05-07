NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. NI has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.19.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 4,825.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NI by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in NI in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in NI by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

