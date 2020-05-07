Nicholas Millington Sells 34,022 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Nicholas Millington sold 34,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $327,291.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,680.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Millington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $331,474.16.

On Friday, March 27th, Nicholas Millington sold 59,634 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $525,375.54.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sonos Inc has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sonos by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 134.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

