Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR1.24-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.37-1.40 EPS.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. 1,944,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,436. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

