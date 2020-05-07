Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSB traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 28,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,598. Norbord has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSB. Credit Suisse Group cut Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Norbord to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

