Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 627.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,612. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

NYSE:NOC opened at $323.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.39 and a 200-day moving average of $346.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

