Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. Novocure has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 719.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,464 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novocure by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

