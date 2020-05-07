Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0438 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,861. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

