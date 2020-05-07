Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCB)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NCB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 3,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.50.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

