Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,621. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

