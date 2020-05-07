Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

About Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

