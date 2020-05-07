NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,056. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

