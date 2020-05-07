Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

