Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NAN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 8,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

