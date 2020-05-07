Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.07. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,875. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

