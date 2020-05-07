Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.