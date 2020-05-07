Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,053. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

