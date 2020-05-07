Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NPN remained flat at $$13.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.