Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $16.99.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

