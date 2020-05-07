Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NPV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

About Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

