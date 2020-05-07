nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Director Michael L. Ducker Buys 2,000 Shares

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NVT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,393. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after purchasing an additional 271,721 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 93,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

