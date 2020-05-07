NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Sells $94,330.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $100.38 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

