Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 196,000 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 196,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $280,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 47,844 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $66,981.60.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 20,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 545 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $822.95.

On Monday, April 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 4,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $6,080.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 9,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $36,087.49.

On Friday, April 3rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

LEAF stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Leaf Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 226,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leaf Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Leaf Group by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 36,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Leaf Group by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leaf Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

