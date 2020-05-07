Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $529,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

XOM stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

