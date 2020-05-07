Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.56. The firm has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

