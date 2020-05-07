Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro Purchases 1,750 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,955.00.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 108,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,780. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

