ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 926,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,041 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,757,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,903,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 5,822,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,146,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,049,000.

Shares of ON traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 259,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,789. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.27. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,782.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

