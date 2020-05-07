Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (NASDAQ:AOXY) Head to Head Comparison

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.71, suggesting that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Optibase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 7.40 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Optibase $16.14 million 3.46 -$1.99 million N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Optibase.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies -270.90% -35.08% -15.76% Optibase -12.35% -2.70% -0.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Optibase beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.