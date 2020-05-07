OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 12.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $10.41, 346,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 95,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPRX. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

