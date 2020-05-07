Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 245,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.