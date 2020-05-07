Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

OMI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 134,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

