PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Torm (OTCMKTS:TRMD) Head-To-Head Review

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR alerts:

This table compares PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Torm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR $1.59 billion 0.34 $25.12 million $0.11 20.91 Torm $693.00 million 0.82 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Torm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Torm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Torm 6.69% 5.17% 2.55%

Volatility and Risk

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -402.41, indicating that its stock price is 40,341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torm beats PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2019, the company had a fleet of 217 ships, including 132 Handysize vessels, 83 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAC BASIN SHIPP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.