Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP Sells $872,394.75 in Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $153.36 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

